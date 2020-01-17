24th annual Macomb MLK march and service set for Monday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

MACOMB, Ill. (NEWS3) — Local leaders will gather Monday as the Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ hosts its 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in Macomb.

The day kicks off with a march at 9:30 a.m. from the eastside of the McDonough County Courthouse to Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ, located at 1500 E. Pierce St.

Following the march, a day of remembrance program will start at 11 a.m. The guest speaker for this year’s event is former Western Illinois University Associate Vice President for Student Services Earl Bracey, Esq. Bracey, known for his local activism and advocacy for Western students.

“We are grateful for the nearly 25 years that Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ has been the sponsor for bringing this community-wide event together,” Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said. “This annual event gives the Macomb area a great opportunity to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, his profound belief in non-violent activism, and to remind ourselves and our community of the need to be a diverse and inclusive community.”

The Dr. King Day Celebration is free and open to the public. Organizers said GoWest will provide transportation for community members who are unable to walk during the march.

Organizers said Mayor Mike Inman, Illinois State Representative Norine Hammond, McDonough County NAACP President Byron Oden-Shabazz, Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker, McDonough Co. Sheriff Nick Pettigout, Macomb Interim Fire Chief Rick Driskell, and a representative for WIU Interim President Dr. Martin Abraham are planning to attend.