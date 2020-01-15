The benefits of drinking water every day

Water; we all know how important it is to have water in order to live. In most parts of the United States, we are fortunate enough to have clean water to drink every single day. But, if you are like me, I have never had a good habit of drinking water. I do not feel like it is something that I grew up having with meals or even when I was thirsty. I typically had watered down juice or milk. So, as an adult, I am realizing the benefits of drinking multiple glasses of water every day.

First things first, it can help you have clearer skin. I am not one who has active breakouts, but I do have some acne here and there. Drinking plenty of water can help decrease any breakouts you have or will have. It can also be helpful for faster hair growth. There are often times when people get bad haircuts or they want their hair to grow faster and water can help you accomplish that.

Water is the best natural detox for your body. So, if you are the one who is starting your new year out by going to the gym and trying to be healthier, drinking water should be one of your main goals. The average person should drink up to eight, eight ounce glasses of water a day. It may seem like a lot but once you get into the habit, you are going to feel so much healthier. I find that adding a lemon or lime slice helps me drink water faster and it can also be considered a detoxifier for your body.

Overall, there are several benefits to drinking water on a day to day basis. We all should learn to get in the habit so that we can feel healthier overall. If you have a hard time drinking water like I do, try getting a water bottle or tumbler that has a straw. Drinking out of a straw always encourages me to drink more. Incorporating this into your everyday routine will only be more beneficial in the long run.