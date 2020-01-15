Make a lasting impression

College is a different experience for everyone. Some people have a great time while others do not. Many, though, end up having a limited amount of connections. This does not have to be the case. Making connections and networking is extremely important while you are in college and can shape the rest of your career and life.

The best way to ensure that you can get the most out of school is to speak to people. It may seem obvious or even awkward, but the more people you come in contact with, the more likely you will be to have people you can relate to in your circle.

Creating a circle of people you can relate to does not have to be limited to people in your major, clubs or even age group. The professors and professionals you meet are great to keep in contact with as well. You may even find that these professors and professionals can give you advice and support down the road.

Another reason to try to put yourself out there is to learn how to be flexible in different situations. Not everyone is going to have the same exact vision or personality as you do. No one person is perfect, including ourselves. So instead of just disconnecting with people because you do not have things in common, keep them around. They may teach you something you may not have been able to do or understand by yourself.

By shutting people out, you start to become a close-minded person. As you go through life, there will be topics, people and situations you will not understand because you never exposed yourself to them. Exposure is how we learn, so limiting yourself to a certain demographic of people or a niche group will eventually stunt your growth.

Friends and family are important in your life because they will typically tell you things about yourself that you don’t know and they will pick you up when you are down. The second part is very important because regardless of how good things are, eventually there will be a downfall. This is simply because life hits you when you least expect it.

So, make as many friends and connections as you can because at this stage in your life, the people that stick around will be there through the good, the bad and the ugly. Cast a net as wide as you can and latch on to as many different and unique people as you can.

While you figure out how and what you want to do, the world will keep moving and we are only a small part of it. Taking a chance on yourself can mean many different things, but don’t talk yourself out of doing something that can make you better.

Remember that we can never turn back the clock. The experiences and people we meet today will inevitably shape our tomorrow, so make the decision today to make that move or make that change. You have the power to decide your tomorrow, so it is up to you to make the decision if you want it.