WIU Food Pantry set to reopen for spring semester

The Western Illinois University food pantry has released its hours for the 2020 Spring semester.

The pantry will be open from noon – 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Food pantry operators Casey Hendrickson and Brytanny Ramos are also looking for volunteers to help staff the pantry. Volunteers can come from the student body or from the faculty of Western Illinois and they are not required to stay for the entirety of the food pantry’s operating schedule.

Ramos and Hendrickson can be reached by their emails at CV-Hendrickson@wiu.edu and BL-Forysthe@wiu.edu.