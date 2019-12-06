Production manager passes on the torch

A few years ago, I never would have believed that this would be where I am today. I never thought that I would be at a university, let alone Western Illinois University. I never thought I would be a marketing major, and I never thought that I would be in a leadership position even though I held the office of President of WIU Marketing Club for the last year, but here I am.

Here I am, only 216 hours before I walk across the stage, and it is bittersweet. I’m going to be graduating, but before that, I want to look back at my time here at the Western Illinois University and the Western Courier.

From when I started here back in August of 2017, times have changed. The environment of Western Illinois has transformed along with me. There may be fewer people in school, less availability of classes and less hours in the dining hall, but there have been more opportunities than there were.

I have worked for the school newspaper for two years, became President of the WIU Marketing Club President for one year, was able to go to a conference with the Millennial/Generation Z Community in Atlanta, Ga. this semester, and had many chances to meet some of the greatest friends, coworkers and educators of my life.

Each and every moment of this experience has been enlightening, enriching and educating. I will never forget my first day of classes, the time I got a girl kicked out of class for starting an argument about a dead rat in Arizona tea can and inventing the greatest grilled cheese sandwich with my old roommate at 3 a.m. when we were studying for an exam that I got a 57 percent on.

Time and time again, Western has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I cried when I got points taken off an assignment for not having enough friends on my LinkedIn account. I was happy when I got my first cat. I was proud when the WIU Marketing Club raised $1,000 for Samaritan Well at the Sleep Out for the Homeless event.

All in all, Western has been an adventure of a lifetime, from classes to all the friends I have had the opportunity to meet. I will never forget my time here. I will always be a Leatherneck, I will always bleed purple and gold.

I want to thank every single person who has been alongside me during this time. You will never be forgotten and remembered forever. I hope each and every one of you have an amazing rest of your time here and in the future.