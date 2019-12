Sara Remar/ Photo Editor

The women of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority hosted a fundraising event in efforts to raise money for their sister Destinee Jones. Members of Pi Kappa Phi, Delta Tau Delta, Delta Upsilon, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Private Club and Alpha Gamma Rho participated in the organizations three-on-three basketball tournament. Tri Sigma raised $5,168 over the course of their fundraising initiative.