Genesis Garden prepares to unveil new emergency shelter

Genesis Garden executive director John Curtis announced that after what’s been close to four years in renovation, they will open Dec. 6 for an open house.

Genesis Garden has been flipping a single family home at 307 E. Carroll Street for quite some time and will have their official ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by opening remarks and tours of what will now be an emergency family shelter starting at 4:30 p.m. and concluding at 6 p.m.

Due to the lack of space in both of Macomb’s Samaritan Well houses and the fact that families were often separated, Genesis Garden decided to rehabilitate the old home into a shelter for those in need. The shelter will be able to fit four families in total, as it was designed to fit three smaller families in three separate rooms and one large family across two rooms. The home will also feature a kitchen and living room for the families to use as they stay in the emergency shelter. The house is also accessible for those with concerns regarding mobility.

According to Curtis, they’re celebrating the progress they’ve made on the project as they are practically finished with renovations and are working to furnish the entire shelter before people may occupy the residence. Furnishing is intended to be completed after the open house as the proceeds from the event will be put towards the emergency house furnishings. If someone is unable to make it but still wishes to donate, they can directly contact Genesis Garden.

Apart from the home improvement, Genesis Garden will be hosting the community meal Soup and More in the First Presbyterian Church. They host the event on the last Sunday of every night from January through November and select days in December. During the summer, children in Macomb under the age of 18 receive free meal programs across various locations in Macomb.