Beers and Benches by the Brewery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Forgottonia Brewery will be hosting a fundraiser today from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. called “Beers and Benches” to create welcoming public benches.

John Bannon, Community Development Coordinator, is looking for members to help volunteer or simply spread the work of the event. The event will have a 50/50 raffle and silent auction of generous items donated by businesses, people and restaurants across the city of Macomb.

The event will also feature what is called Build a Better Block, an initiative that’s aimed towards cleaning, maintaining and making Macomb look like a space people would want to live. This would even include welcoming spaces where people of Macomb could gather and interact. One project consists of collecting recyclable bottle caps to be used to make benches through a program called Green Tree Plastic runs.

Each bench requires $250 in addition to 200 pounds of plastic cups. They are taken for several months to Green Tree Plastics where they are converted into sturdy benches. Build a Better Block Macomb will be pairing with ROYALS, Regional Office Youth Alternative Learning Services, to clean, sort and prepare caps to be made into benches. They will also work together to strategically place these new benches around the Macomb area.

With the announcement of the initiative, many members of the community got behind it. According to Linda Lee Blaine, Build a Better Block member, it is believed that there are enough bottle caps to build two benches.

The purpose of the Beers and Benches fundraiser is to gain enough revenue to convert caps into benches and ship them from Evansville, Ind. to Macomb. Prairie Hills Resource Conservation and Development will be accepting donations on behalf of the project.

The event is open and free to the public, located at Forgottonia Brewery at 324 N. Lafayette St. To learn more, people are encouraged to visit facebook.com/betterblockmacomb or call at 309-333- 7394. If people are interested in volunteering, the event team could use help setting up and decorating beginning at 4:30 p.m.