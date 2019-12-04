Squeezing lemons to save lifes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Love Your Melon will be pairing with Alex’s Lemonade Stand in efforts to raise money for the Foundation for Childhood Cancer from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Macomb Courthouse.

“Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer and supporting the fight against pediatric cancer,” loveyourmelon.com reads.

The stand was renamed Jace’s Lemonade Stand for the event, in honor of Jace Skwara, a 4-year-old stage four neuroblastoma survivor. Skwara was diagnosed as young as four months old when a fatty lump was discovered on his back. Nearly four years later, Skwara is already helping spread awareness and help end the fight for generations to come.

Skwara is well-known across this campus due to his presence among RockyTHON, formerly Dance Marathon. He has been a miracle child at the main Dance Marathon event for the past three years and has formed close bonds with members of the Executive Board.

“Here is Jace’s lemonade stand page,” Alisha Skwara, Jace’s mother said in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning. “If you can’t make it out to Macomb, please consider clicking the link and donating directly. We are excited to see our WIU family and raise money for a cure! Make sure to tag Macomb friends below and share for those not in Macomb.”

The description of the fundraiser says that Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was founded to move one step closer to finding a cure for all children with cancer. You can join the movement by helping plan an event, attending events or making a donation right on a fundraising page. The money you donate will pay for research to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. Skwara’s lemonade stand will be a part of Dickens on the Square, which takes place on Friday. The fundraising goal is currently listed at $100; however, the group hopes to raise more, have fun and spread some holiday cheer.