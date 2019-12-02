An iconic decade of Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift started her music career, she was a 10 year old who loved to sing karaoke at local businesses.

At age 11, Swift sang the national anthem at a Philadelphia 76ers game, and the rest was history. At the same age, she took a demo tape to countless record labels in Nashville and was rejected again and again. Her passion from a young age was what got her where she is today, it was not who she knew, nor what she knew, but her persistence that helped her reach her goals.

Swift’s parents supported their child so much that they picked up and moved from Pennsylvania to a town in Tennessee so that Swift would have the access to Nashville that she would need to become a star. It was at age 17 when Swift released her first self-titled debut album, as well her first single, “Tim McGraw.” This young country singer was extremely talented and her work caught the attention of many around the nation extremely quickly.

Since that first album, Swift has only gained more and more popularity. Today, Swift has countless albums and a net worth of over $360 million. She is one of the highest paid celebrities and has fans all over the world who look up to her as a role model. This month, Swift took another huge step as a musician as she won the “Artist of the Decade” award at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Artist of the Decade was not the only award that Swift took home after this year’s AMAs, she also won five other awards. These awards included Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year- Pop/Rock, Album of the Year- Pop/Rock for Lover, Artist of the Year- Adult Contemporary and Video of the Year for Swift’s You Need to Calm Down music video. These awards are just six of Swift’s 29 AMA awards between the years of 2008 and 2019. This decade has encompassed almost the entire career of Swift to date, which is one reason that the Decade of the Year award is both very surprising and very suiting for Swift. Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, held 23 AMAs during his lifetime. After this year’s AMAs, Swift surpassed even his record.

One thing that Swift always stands by is her gratitude. It is a common practice of Swift to thank her fans, friends, family members and supporters for her success. After her big night at the AMAs, she posted on her Instagram a photo of her performing at the AMAs as the Artist of the Decade. The photo was captioned, “I was up there because of you and I know that every minute of every day.” When Swift won the Artist of the Year award she stated, “This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring,” addressing her many fans. From the very beginning, Swift has always acknowledged that her success was because of all her fans and supporters, and it is beautiful to see her doing that even today, 29 AMAs later.