Leathernecks prepare to give back

Western Illinois University will be kicking off their return from Thanksgiving Break by giving back to the community and inspiring Leathernecks everywhere to give back. Western will be participating in #GivingTuesday this Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of hashtag activism, refers to the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving in the United States,” Wikipedia.com reads. “It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.”

The global campaign showcases philanthropic efforts made by people donating or giving back in ways large and small. Western encourages alumni to join their official campaign page where they can give a secure online gift and have the opportunity to join their wall of donors. People are also encouraged to promote the campaign and share their support across social media platforms by sharing the hashtags: #GivingTuesday, #LeathernecksGive and #WIU. Donations can be given at bit.ly/WesternGT2019.

“Giving Tuesday has become a year-end tradition of support and generosity among our alumni and friends, as well as our faculty and staff,” Western Director of Annual Giving Tim Hallinan ’95 said in an interview with University Relations.

“For many alumni, Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back to the scholarship fund that helped them earn their degree. Others choose to support their academic program, University Libraries, our athletic programs or the Centennial Honors College, to name a few.”

Students are also encouraged to participate in acts of philanthropy by giving back to organizations on campus or around the community. For example, Western’s Dance Marathon program, RockyTHON, will be having a holiday initiative to raise money for children in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals located in St. Louis, Mo. RockyTHON will be hosting a 25 Days of Christmas challenge to encourage donors this holiday season. On #GivingTuesday, each participant will try to raise $2 to their fundraising page.

Leathernecks from all around are encouraged to give back to the Western community in some way this #GivingTuesday.