The National Residence Hall Honorary Searches For The Top 1%

The National Residence Hall Honorary, NRHH, is an honorary that accepts the top one percent of student leaders on campus. The organization focuses on values of recognition and service and also encourages growth for their members in leadership, scholarship and networking.

On a national level, NRHH falls under the National Association of College and University Residence Halls (NACURH). NACURH is a non-profit organization that strives to create environments that empower, motivate and equip residence hall leaders by providing them with skills and resources in order for them to excel and positively impact their campus communities.

“A leadership-based honorary comprised of exemplary residential students who value recognition and service,” The national NRHH website reads.

The Caroline Grote Chapter of NRHH at Western Illinois University strives to live up to both the values of NRHH and NACURH, through many different initiatives. Each year the organization puts on the annual Dodgeball for Diabetes tournament, which was just held in November. Additionally, the organization works with the service initiative New Life for Old Bags, as well as St. Baldrick’s.

This year, NRHH will be hosting the University’s annual St. Baldrick’s event, as it has been adopted by the organization from the previous host, Tanner Hall. NRHH’s service initiative spans the campus and community in numerous efforts. Additionally, recognition efforts are expressed through “Of the Month’s” which are short essays about why someone or something was extraordinary during a given month. The organization also works toward other recognition efforts on campus within residence life. NRHH also provides personal and professional development opportunities for its members such as conferences and workshops during meetings. NRHH is a community of students leaders that work together to improve residence life on campus, while focusing on the values of recognition and service.

To be eligible for membership in the National Residence Hall Honorary, one must currently live in the residence halls, plan on living in the residence halls the semester after the application is submitted, have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 and candidates must be in good academic and judicial standing with Western Illinois University. While the organization is made up of the top one percent of leaders on campus, freshmen are highly encouraged to apply, as the organization is just as interested in the incoming top one percent of leaders as it is the current top one percent of leaders.

If you are a strong leader on campus and are interested in joining a diverse group of individuals who focus on taking leaders and making them even stronger, the application can be found on the NRHH Purple Post Page, additionally there is a nomination form which can also be filled out through the NRHH Purple Post Page. Any questions about NRHH can be directed to current NRHH President, Katlynn Davis at km-davis5@wiu.edu.