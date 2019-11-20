Reranking College Football Playoff rankings

No. 1 LSU Tigers: Joe Burrow remains the frontrunner for the Heisman after throwing for 489 yards and five touchdowns. Not to be outdone Clyde Edwards-Haire had a strong game going for 172 yards against Ole Miss after his big game against Alabama. The concern has to be allowing Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to run for 212 yards and running back Jerrion Ealy 141 yards.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes: Another week another blowout win for the Buckeyes. This time they made Rugters their victim. It is unusual to see Rutgers’ 21 points against the Buckeyes in what was a sloppy performance defensively. Good thing they were playing Rutgers and were able to put up 56.

No. 3 Clemson Tigers: After the overtime scare against North Carolina the Tigers have won their last six by the scores of 45-14, 45-10, 59-7, 59-14, 55-10 and finally 52-3 against Wake Forest this past weekend. Safe to say they have rounded into form and are indeed a contender for the title. After some struggles with interceptions earlier in the year, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown one in four games.

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs: The Bulldogs ran out to a 21-0 lead over Auburn on Saturday and then held on as Auburn attempted to come back. Jake Fromm again completed under 50 percent of his passes in what has got to become a concern for UGA fans. He doesn’t turn the ball over though and as SEC East champions UGA has a date with LSU awaiting them.

No. 5 Oregon Ducks: Don’t lie, after the Auburn loss you forgot about this team didn’t you? Well, they are very talented and really good. If they can win their final two games, they will be the first team to ever go undefeated in a nine-game conference schedule. They still have an opportunity for one more marquee win if they can knock off Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide: The fact that the last of Tua Tagovailoa we will see in college football will be that injury is a shame. Alabama, though still, has a chance to do something special with their season behind Mac Jones. Don’t forget their receiving core is insanely talented and so is the defense. They are a program that gets the benefit of the doubt so don’t be surprised to see them back in the playoff.

No. 7 Utah Utes: The Utes have played two close games all year. A touchdown loss to USC in which the offense kept shooting themselves in the foot, and a five point win at Washington. Otherwise they have been dominating teams week in and week out. They still have a chance at the playoff but will need to beat Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners: After going down 28-3 to the Baylor Bears in Waco, it could be assumed that Oklahoma’s season was over. Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and ran for 114 yards in one of the biggest comebacks in recent memory (sorry Falcon fans). They will need a lot of help to get the playoff but after that big win they are certainly in the conversation.

No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers: It seems once a year a top ranked team goes into Kinnick and gets knocked off by the Hawkeyes of Iowa. This year’s victim was Minnesota. Coming off an emotional win over Penn State, it was going to be tough to get a win over a good team in a hard environment. They will play Wisconsin in a couple weeks for the Big 10 West title for an opportunity to play Ohio State in the Big 10 title game.

No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions: PSU and Indiana played quite the game on Saturday and the Nittany Lions just found themselves ahead at the end. Journey Brown ran for 100 yards, while Sean Clifford ran for two and passed for one. They will need to play much better to even have a chance at Ohio State this week.

No. 11 Florida Gators: The Gators finished up their conference schedule with a 23-6 road win at Missouri. The defense limited the Tiger offense all day and Kyle Trask made just enough plays for a decent lead. The offensive line didn’t play their best but with a couple big plays, the Gators were fine. After the rivalry game with Florida State, the Gators should be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers: The Badgers went into Nebraska and just did whatever they wanted to do on the ground. Jonathon Taylor ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns while the defense made some plays and forced Adrian Martinez into some mistakes. In a couple weeks the Badgers will head to Minnesota for the Big 10 West title game.

No. 13 Michigan Wolverines: Ever since that second half against Penn State, the Wolverines’ offense and team in general have seemed to figure it out. They dominated Notre Dame, Maryland and now in-state rival Michigan State. Shea Patterson was magnificent throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns in the 44-10 win.

No. 14 Baylor Bears: That had to be simply heartbreaking for Baylor fans. The dream season is over but there’s a bright side. They will get a rematch with the Sooners in the goofy Big 12 title game in a couple weeks because the Big 12 is so mediocre.

No. 15 Auburn Tigers: The story of the season has been the defense plays extremely well and the offense just can’t seem to make enough plays. Bo Nix threw the ball 50 times and completed 30 but the offense in general was only able to get two touchdowns in the 21-14 loss to Georgia. They didn’t ruin UGA’s season but they can still ruin Alabama’s.

No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Notre Dame saw that ranking next to Navy’s name and simply didn’t care. Ian Book threw five touchdowns in the 52-20 win. They were up 38-3 at half if that gives any indication of how one sided this game was. The Irish are still in the hunt for a New Year’s Six spot if that’s any reconciliation for ND fans.

No. 17 Memphis Tigers: After kicking Houston around in the second half and winning over SMU, Memphis is a prime position to get to a New Year’s Six game. Brady White has been fantastic this year and he threw for another five touchdowns on Saturday. Whatever power program hires Mike Norvell is going to get a good one.

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats: The Bearcats and Memphis are primed for a big matchup on Nov. 29. The winner may be the group of five team headed to a New Year’s Bowl while the loser heads to a bowl played before Christmas. The Bearcats are also playing some awesome football lately but really struggled with USF in their last outing.

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes: The Hawkeyes pulled off their yearly win over a top 10 team at home and this year the victim was Minnesota. Tyler Goodson had a breakout game running for 94 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. He will be a player to watch for them going forward and into the coming years. With Illinois and Nebraska on the schedule as well as a bowl game, the Hawkeyes have a real chance at 10 wins.

No. 20 SMU Mustangs: The Mustangs are hoping the Bearcats knock off Memphis in a couple weeks so they get a chance to play in the AAC title game. Shane Buechele has thrown 28 touchdowns and the Texas transfer has a real shot at the NFL. Sonny Dykes will get another big time coaching job after this tenure at SMU.

No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys: The country is not talking enough about running back Chubba Hubbard. The man has run for 1726 yards and 20 touchdowns and still has two games to play. The sophomore has a bright future in front of him. The Cowboys sit at 7-3 and play Oklahoma in a couple weeks. Hubbard will go for 200 in that game, mark it down.

No. 22 Boise State Broncos: This week the Broncos take on Utah State in essentially a title game for the Mountain West Mountain division. If the Broncos want to grab that spot in the New Year’s Six, they will need to win out and do so convincingly.

No. 23 Appalachain State Mountaineers: Knocking off South Carolina was a huge win for the program and this team should win the Sun Belt. They will have 11 wins and an opportunity at 13. For any program at any level 13 wins is an impressive feat that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies: A few weeks ago the Hokies were left for dead and Justin Fuente was in deep trouble. Since the blowout loss to Duke they have won four straight conference games and have a chance to win the ACC Coastal. With wins over Pittsburgh and Virginia, in their next two games, they will head to the ACC title game.

No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers: Just want to reward Indiana for all their hard work with a ranking. They sit at 7-3 and play Michigan this week at home. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey has some played some pretty decent football this year and is set to have a big senior year next year. An upset over Michigan and a win the following week over Purdue leaves the Hoosiers with a chance at becoming Ten Windiana.