Resident Assistant Council pairs with Salvation Army for holiday festivity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Resident Assistant Council (RAC) plans to hold its 18th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday on Nov. 21, for those who need help within the Macomb community. Dinner will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

The event will be hosted at The Salvation Army, located at 505 N. Randolph St. This is an opportunity that allows students from Western and residence life staff to cook and provide food for the community and have facilities to do so with.

“For the event we are partnered up with Sodexo and the Salvation Army to put on this fun event for the community,” Herb Sommer, RAC President said. Essentially, it’s a big Thanksgiving dinner for the community to attend. The event will have all the great food you would see at any other Thanksgiving dinner. It’s important for us to put on this event because we want to always stay connected to and build those bonds with the Macomb community.”

“This is an event that RAC looks forward to every year,” Erica Hoffman, Corbin-Olson complex director and RAC advisor said in an interview with University Relations. “RAC is proud to represent WIU and give back to the Macomb community during this holiday season.”

Sommer said something very similar when he explained why it’s important to let students, faculty and staff know about the event.

“It’s vital for students to get involved in their community and help in any way they can. It helps remind and humble ourselves as student leaders that helping others is an essential part of life,” Sommer said. “My favorite part of the event is being able to meet the community that expands past Western’s campus.“

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Hoffman at ED-Hoffman@wiu.edu, contact Sommer at HC-Sommer@wiu.edu or contact the Salvation Army at (309) 837-4824.