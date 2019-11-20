Picture Perfect Modeling Troupe hosted fashion show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Picture Perfect Modeling Troupe is a black modeling organization on campus. The organization was founded in 2009 at Western Illinois University

“Picture Perfect Modeling Troupe exists in hopes to educate the campus on fashion and to show that beauty is reality,” Purple Post reads. “We introduce our members and our audience to the many aspects of the modeling industry.”

Their mission as an organization is to introduce aspects of the modeling industry using specialized photography, innovative fashion, unique runway techniques and mechanics community service for their members and community.

As it stated on their social media websites, they are hoping to enhance each individual’s knowledge of a professional model experience.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, PPMT presented their “Dressed and Obsessed” fashion show featuring Western’s very own designers. The publishers were Shaun Jordan, 2DaNext-George and PPMT’s very own ReDesigned. The doors opened at 2:30 p.m. and show started shortly after.

Last week, students were selling $5 presale tickets and $7 at the door. The organization did a raffle last week on their social media page for the chance to win two free tickets to the show. The two winners of the raffle were two current students here at Western.

The theme of the event was “Come Dressed to Impress” therefore, the event featured a best dressed contest. The fashion show consisted of clothing brands Publishers Clothing and 2DaNextClothing. Each brand had students model their clothing lines in the fashion show. The creator of the brand “Publishers Clothing” was in the fashion show, who is also a former Western Illinois student who graduated last year.

Another Western University student in PPMT, showcased her own custom fashion outfits in the show. Students who came to the show saw a variety of dancing, modeling and culture all in one.

The organization meets every Monday at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m at the University Union B Room.