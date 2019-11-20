LGBT*QA hosts Trans Day of Remembrance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The LGBT*QA Resource Center is hosting the Trans* Day of Remembrance vigil at 7 p.m. today in the Multicultural Center.

The Trans* Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith, in the memory of Rita Hester of Boston, a transgender woman who was murdered on Nov. 28, 1998 after being stabbed 20 times in her apartment. The suspect was never found.

Smith spoke about the importance of the day when it was founded.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender biogry and violence,” Smith said. “I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people, sometimes in the most brutal ways possible, it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”

The rememberance day will consist of a candlelight vigil to remember those in the transgender or non-conforming people who have been murdered in 2019.

According the the Human Rights Campaign, at least 22 transgender or gender non-comforming people were murdered this year. Those include, Dana Martin, 31, of Montgomery, Ala., Jazzaline Ware, 34, of Memphis, Tenn., Ashanti Carmon, 27, of Md., Claire Legato, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio, Muhlaysia Booker, 23, of Dallas, Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, of Philadelphia, Pa., Paris Cameron, 20, of Detroit, Mich., Chynal Lindsey, 26, of Dallas, Chanel Scurlock, 23, of Lumberton, N.C., Zoe Spears, 23, of Fairmount Heights, Md., Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, of Kansas City, Miss., Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, of North Charleston, S.C., Tracey Single, 22, of Houston, Bubba Walker, 55, of Charlotte, N.C., Kiki Fantroy, 21, of Miami, Jordan Cofer, 22, of Dayton Ohio, Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe, 24, in Allendale County, S.C., Bailey Reeves, 17, of Baltimore, Md., Bee Love Slater, 23, of Clewiston, Fla., Jamagio Jamar Berryman, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., Itali Marlowe, 29, of Houston, Brianna “BB” Hill, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., Johana “Joa” Medina, 25, of El Paso, Texas and Layleen Polanco, 27, of New York City.

Along with a candle lit in the remembrance, every name will be read to honor and celebrate their lives.

“The vigil remembers Trans* individuals who have been murdered in 2019, and also serves as a call to action that we will not stand for violence towards Trans* people, and together we can make a change,” Grace Davis, LGBT*QA Resource Center graduate assistant said to University Relations. “We mourn the lives our communities have lost, and celebrate the lives that those lost had lived.”