Will Colin Kaepernick get another opportunity?

Three years. That’s how long it took for Colin Kaepernick to even get a workout in front of NFL teams. Putting all the politics aside, it was a long time coming that NFL teams even considered looking at Kaepernick.

Early last week, the NFL announced that they would host a workout (tryout in Kaepernick’s case) in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday. Just like the controversy surrounding Kaepernick over the years, it followed him Saturday two hours before his workout. Kaepernik decided to move the workout to Charles Drew High School because originally the NFL wanted a closed workout, meaning no media, and more importantly for Kaepernick, no cameras. It made all the sense in the world for him to move the workout so he could film his practice because he has no game film from the last three years.

With the NFL suddenly announcing the workout out of nowhere and giving Kaepernick less than a week’s notice to prepare, many people are thinking this was a PR stunt by the NFL, including former teammate Eric Reid, who joined Kaepernick in the kneeling during the National Anthem. Reid said it was a PR stunt during the week, and it’s hard to disagree with him considering the League did not want cameras preventing Kaepernick to have film. Of course, Kaepernick was aware of that and eventually made the change. “From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley said (Kaepernick’s attorney and agent).

With the workout not being affiliated with the NFL because Kaepernick moved it, only eight teams showed up. Originally, all 32 teams were reported to show up, but only one third of them did. After the workout, Kaepernick was adamant that he should be on a team. “I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out to show you today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting on the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people,” Kaepernick said.

There is no doubt that Kaepernick has the talent to be in the NFL. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012-13 season. However, that is not the reason he is not on a team playing on Sundays. It was his decision to take a knee during the National Anthem in 2016 that led him to this point. Whether you supported it or not, that single decision he made has cost him a spot on an NFL roster.

The workout came three years after his last snap in the NFL, and is the first time that the NFL tried to support Kaepernick, but became unaffiliated when the workout was moved. So the next question is: will the NFL do a better job to find him a job? And will any team be willing to sign him? Although the talent and experience is there, three years is probably too long for him to get on a roster. And not only that, but all of the attention he will get from the media. So if and only if the NFL continues to help, will any team budge and end up signing him?

Kaepernick has undeniable talent, but it is surrounded by massive controversy. He has more playoff wins than eight franchise quarterbacks: Matt Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff, and has the same amount of playoff wins as that group combined. Will he ever get a second chance in this league? And if he does, how long will he have to continue to wait?