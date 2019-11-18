Disney+ lives up to the hype

A lot of people have been talking about Disney+. I’ll be reviewing some of the different shows that are on it.

I couldn’t help but notice a few things missing; a couple classics and TV shows that I want to see again, but hopefully those will come in time. Now if you’re like me, you might be wondering where to start and as you’re reading this, I’m probably still trying to figure it out. There seems to be a couple shows that would be better to stay away from for a bit due to episodes being out of order but other than that, what in the world should you watch?

I would watch the Book of Pooh, then an episode of the New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh or double up on them. Then it could be Gargoyles or Talespin, to sprinkle some of the new stuff in. I was going to watch the Mandalorian first, but I had to go with some New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh; it’s an awesome show with the characters you love and it’s hilarious when you’re older and is where I got the term “brunchfast” from.

A few other shows that I would recommend watching are shows from Toon Disney. Back in the day, I could only watch some of these shows when me and my family were on vacation and would watch it in the hotel. Shows like Gargoyles, an awesome action/adventure cartoon with one of the best theme songs ever, are worth looking into. Mighty Ducks, the animated series where anthropomorphic ducks play hockey during the day and fight crime at night, along with the Mighty Ducks movies is the reason kids from the 90s still have a soft spot for the Anaheim Ducks and NHL team.

Another one of my favorites is the Adventures of Timon and Pumba. I grew up on the Lion King, so this was one of my favorite shows. Being able to see these shows and the shows I’ve heard of or watched a little bit as a kid warms my heart. It gives me a break from school and helps me not worry about the fact that I’m graduating soon. These are just the shows I’m recommending. It will take forever to go through everything you should watch and why. However, they do have a section on the website called Disney Through the Decades that has all the stuff that is available by each decade and as far as I’m concerned, TV series from the 80s and 90s are where it’s at.

Well, I know you want to go back to your favorite shows and keep exploring, I do too. So, happy streaming and hopefully you can decide what you want to watch!