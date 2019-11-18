The fight between KSI and Logan Paul

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday, Nov. 9, YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul fought for the second time in their pro-boxing debut; after watching the highlights and the overall aftermath for two inexperienced fighters, I believed it was a pretty good showcase.

With months leading up to the fight, I saw press conferences, intense training camps and endless promotion, and the fact that they were becoming professionals made it very hard to resist.

Both individuals have accomplished a lot when it pertains to social media. In the United Kingdom, KSI has attained a mass following from when he started posting videos of himself playing FIFA soccer on YouTube, to his comedy skits, his group called the Sidemen, and his music which has reached the U.K. charts.

Logan started out on Vine, along with his brother Jake Paul, where they became popular and then immediately transitioned to YouTube and replicated their success. Unfortunately, in early 2018, Logan received massive backlash for posting a dead body in Tokyo’s suicide forest and went on a hiatus.

After KSI had defeated fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in his first amateur boxing match, he called out both Logan and Jake, and within months Logan had accepted the fight for Aug. 25, 2018. The fight unfortunately ended in a draw but had sold out the Manchester Arena and had garnered an impressive 1.2 million pay-per view buys.

And now after more than a year, both competitors stepped into the ring for another fight. While their fighting abilities had improved, they were still very inexperienced. KSI was throwing wild punches and Logan made the mistake of hitting KSI on the back of his head, which resulted in him losing two points. In the end, with a split decision, KSI was declared the winner.

This fight, however, was criticized for having both of them as the main event for the card, while actual boxers like Devin Haney and Billy Joe Saunders were in the undercard. With the massive following both KSI and Logan have, the amount of new and younger viewers they were able to attract only makes sense for them to be the main event.

This even attracted the likes of Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross, and projections from DAZN already claim the fight to be its most watched ever, which is mind blowing from two YouTubers who just jumped in the sport of boxing a little over a

year ago.

Whatever you think of both KSI and Logan, you can’t deny that they made history for both boxing and social media influencers.