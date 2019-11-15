Cleaning is the best way to stay sane

Picture this: you are having one of those days where you just do not feel like doing anything. You are down in the dumps and nothing seems to be going your way. You look around and your house is a disaster. You really do not feel like cleaning, but what else is there to do? Sit around and be bummed out?

I have found that cleaning is one thing I can do to bring my spirits up. When I am having a bum day, cleaning is the last thing I want to do, but it always gets me in the mood to be productive after I am done. I live on my own, so my place is not ever really that dirty, but what college student’s living area couldn’t use a deep clean here and there? I would say that I probably deep clean my apartment once a week just because I am always on the run and do not have time. I’m not the best at picking up after myself, so after about a week of me not picking up, I normally need to deep clean. It takes a lot of effort for me to get up and start, but once I do, it becomes the highlight of my day.

My favorite part about cleaning is that I get to turn my music up as loud as I want and just have fun. I have my own concert while I am walking around my house vacuuming, dusting and picking up. And of course, when doesn’t listening to music bring up your mood? For me, I listen to music that I grew up listening to on Saturday mornings while my mom was cleaning, which is typically country, but, I know that everyone has their own cup of tea and whatever music motivates you the most is what you should listen to.

Once my house is all clean, candles are lit and there is nothing left to do, I have found that having a clean space makes me feel so much more accomplished and ready to conquer anything. Having an atmosphere that is clean and smells good is worth spending the time that it takes. After I clean, I am more willing to put time into things like homework. It gets me motivated and I feel so accomplished afterward. I also feel so much better about myself. It is such an amazing feeling to come home to a clean and tidy space after a long day of chaos. I think that if I was able to keep my space more picked up then I would have more motivating days, but it’s also okay to live in a little mess every now and then.