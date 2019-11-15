Can we have winter activities before Thanksgiving?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again!

No, I don’t mean Christmas season or even Thanksgiving. This most wonderful time of the year is not wonderful at all. In fact, it is full of arguments and disagreements over what can and can’t be celebrated.

It has always been that after a holiday, the general public begins to prepare for the next. After Christmas, we prepare for New Years. After New Years, we prepare for Valentine’s Day and so on.

Though, in recent years, the gap of time between Halloween and Thanksgiving has been heavily debated. Should this time be spent for Thanksgiving, or should it be added to the time allotted for Winter Holiday Festivities? There are two general sides for this debate, one of these being that Winter Festivities have no place anywhere before Thanksgiving is over. The other side of the debate is that Winter festivities can be celebrated in the time from Halloween to Thanksgiving, then there are a few days for Thanksgiving to be celebrated, and then it will be time for winter festivities again.

It’s easy to understand the argument for why people want winter festivities held off until December. Winter holidays such as Christmas already have an entire month dedicated to them, even Halloween has the entire month of October. This said, why shouldn’t Thanksgiving get a whole entire month as well? It’s only fair. For adults, the winter festivities may cause more stress than holly-jolliness, as the winter holidays are times for spending too much money and stressing out over uncomfortable small-talk with relatives you may not have seen all year. Who would want to start talking about all that so early?

On the other side of the dispute, we have those who argue based on their own happiness. They also have a pretty good point. The time of winter festivities is one of those times that makes some people feel warm and happy inside. Why not embrace that warm, happy, like-a-kid-the-morning-of-Christmas feeling for even longer than a month? When the weather is snowy, many young children just assume it’s time to celebrate winter festivities. Though something that comes more commonly with winter as we grow older is Seasonal Affective Disorder, better known as seasonal depression. Around this time of year as the weather begins to shift many suffer in silence. Though, some have spoken out about their early celebration of winter festivities and they have shared that it is a means to combat their depression.

Personally, I think that whatever makes you happy is what you should do. If wearing a Christmas sweater in November is going to make someone happy, then who are we to tell them not to? Especially with it getting cold so fast in the more recent years, if celebrating winter festivities helps someone combat something like the cold or even seasonal affective disorder, then we should let them. On the flip side, if someone refuses to celebrate winter festivities until after Thanksgiving then we should respect that too. This whole argument has no right or wrong side, the only right thing to do when faced with this debate is to be kind and respectful of what others may choose to do.