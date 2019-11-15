GLAM holds a fashion show

Western Illinois University’s GLAM squad hosted a fashion show on Nov. 8, entitled “The Madhouse.” There were two emcees, Caleb Camp and Lasbat Odunsi, who made the audience feel welcomed and enabled different tactics to make the show more interesting while the models were getting ready.

At the start of the show, Camp and Odunsi enlightened the audience about the themes of the night. With the show being entitled “The Madhouse,” there were two sides to every category. The main point around the show was based on a skit that they incorporated. The skit was about a girl who was at a fair with her sister and her sister ended up getting lost and disappearing at the fair. The girl’s mission was to find her sister, but she had to overcome some obstacles as she went along trying to find her sister.

To start off the first scene, there was an intro scene to exhibit a few of the pieces that the models were going to wear. The outfits were handmade by some of the students who were a part of the GLAM squad. After the intro scene, there was what the emcees called a “filler.” There were quite a few fillers within the show as well. The first filler was for the audience. Proceeding with this filler, the emcees engaged with the audience by playing some music that would get the crowd more excited. After a few songs, they hosted a model walk contest, opening the floor up to anyone in the audience who wanted to strut their stuff on the stage to see their modeling skills. There were between seven to eight contestants who jumped on the stage to show the audience their catwalk. In the end, the audience voted on who they thought the best amateur participant to hit the stage.

Moving into the next scene, the GLAM squad showcased the happy versus mad category. The models wore different, exotic clothes with props included in the stitching of the outfits. The name of this theme was called ‘Into the Ballpark.’ Each model showcased either the light and happy or dark and mad side which was either bright or dark-colored clothes, and they included balls from a ball pit stitched onto the clothing.

After the scene, there was another filler. This filler was brought to the audience as “Mind, Body and Soul. This was a dance group, who showcased one of their routines that was very upbeat to get the crowd excited once again and keep the energy up.

The final two scenes of the show were the same category. One of the scenes used a different prop, which were discs and the other was fluffy patterns and costumes. With the show coming to an end, the characters in the skit performed a dance number and concluded the show by setting the scene as the girl in a mental hospital who had been having the same recurring nightmare.

At the end of the show, the GLAM squad president thanked everyone for coming out. One of the male models, described the show as wonderful.