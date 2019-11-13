Why should children play sports?

Putting your kids in sports at a young age can teach them many different life lessons. When it comes to being on a team, the kids are already learning how to interact in groups, they develop leaderships skills and they will develop lifelong healthy lifestyle habits. When I was younger, I always looked forward to going to practice and being around my teammates. I feel as though being involved with sports at a young age has taught me so much and has shaped me into who I am today. When people think about sports, they don’t really think about the big picture and how sports can teach you real life lessons and tips.

Being involved with a team can teach you leadership skills and how to work together as a team. Since everyone is wanting to achieve a common goal, winning, they learn to work together and develop communication skills. Along with communication skills, they learn how to problem solve. When you are down 1-0 in your soccer game at half time, you have to think of ways to score a goal and how to stop the other team from scoring again. This makes everyone on the team work together and develop a plan in order to win the game. But this goes much farther than just in sports. When you are working in a group project for class, you need to work together in order to complete the project together. Along with leadership skills, these kids establish a boost of self-esteem. When they achieve goals on the field or on the court, such as when they score a goal or win a game, they see their hard work pay off, and that brings out loads of self-confidence. When they see that they can achieve their goals on the field, they are more likely to achieve the goals they set later on, whether that is in school or at work.

Aside from the life lessons that these kids learn from being involved on a sports team, sports are fun and get their mind off of the stressors of school. Sports can give your child a group to belong to. They will automatically have a group of friends to. Some of my best friends are the ones I made from being involved on a sports team when I was younger. The friendships you make through sports are the ones that will last a lifetime because you share the same goals and interests. Along with the friendships that they will make, your child will develop a healthy lifestyle and eating habits. Regular physical activity improves a child’s fitness and helps them stay in shape. Sports will also encourage kids to get outside and practice instead of sitting inside watching television and playing video games.

Overall, sports can be very beneficial to children’s health and their lives outside of sports. Being involved in sports teaches them a sense of selflessness and allows them to work together in groups to achieve a common goal. These are things that are used in everyday life no matter what age you are. So, teaching these things early on in your kid’s life can make them more successful in school and later in their career.