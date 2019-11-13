Bring Chipotle to Macomb

Western Illinois University is a school full of students with all different and unique backgrounds. Whether students are from rural or nonrural areas, I believe that we all have similar wants and needs when attending this university. There is one thing that most students know that Macomb needs to bring to this community, and that is Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American chain of fast casual restaurants in the United States which specializes in tacos and mission-style burritos. Not only does this company attract college students, but it also appeals to children and families. Chipotle allows their customers to have control over what goes into their burritos, burrito bowls or tacos. Aside from the adult menu, Chipotle also has a kid’s menu, which is affordable and enticing to children. In addition, Chipotle also has a catering menu, which would be exceptionally beneficial to organizations on and off campus. They have a vast amount of mouthwatering ingredients that are prepared and made fresh every day.

According to Statista, Chipotle has over 2,491 locations worldwide and 72 percent of Americans are familiar with this restaurant chain. With that being said, I think that if Macomb opened a Chipotle branch, it would be extremely successful. Many students that attend Western Illinois University are originally from towns that have this affordable restaurant nearby. Countless amounts of students each year continuously drive to Peoria or other towns just to order Chipotle or other food options. Although Macomb has small restaurants or fast food joints such as McDonalds, Wendy’s and Burger King, I feel that none of these places compare to Chipotle Mexican Grill. Over the years, Macomb has welcomed familiar restaurants such as Chick-fil-A, McAlister’s Deli and Starbucks, but neglected the fact that Chipotle would be even more successful than those restaurants. In the current state of student enrollment, I also believe that having unfamiliar restaurants in town might drive students away from attending this university due t o the different atmosphere in the community. Coming from the suburbs of Chicago, the amount of places to eat out are endless. When I was visiting Western before I enrolled as a student here, it was appalling to me that there were not as many popular food places to eat at on the weekends or even during the week. I think that if the city of Macomb began investing in more food places that students are familiar with, the numbers of enrollment and the overall population of Macomb would increase. Macomb is a family-like community where the cost of living is not expensive and has many excellent programs within the university. Although Western Illinois University has so much to offer already, I think this will give the university a competitive advantage over other Illinois state schools. Many college towns throughout Illinois have Chipotle and more common places to eat out. I think that this small change to the community will not only attract more students to Western Illinois University, but satisfy the families and college students of the town already. Chipotle will not only help the growth of the community, but the growth of student population as a whole.