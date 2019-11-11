Men’s basketball falls in home opener to start 0-2

Gallery | 2 Photos Myanna Perdue James Claar dunks inside Western Hall.

Saturday night’s showdown between the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks (0-1) and the Hatters of Stetson University (1-0) was a game where both teams showed plenty of grit and determination. The contest held in Macomb marked the first regular-season home game of the 2019-20 season for the Leathernecks, looking to carry over their strong play from a season ago at home (7-6 record at Western Hall last year; 2-14 away).

After falling to Big Ten powerhouse Indiana in the season-opener by a score of 98-65, Western needed a strong showing against Stetson to get back on track. Perhaps the most interesting storyline from this matchup comes from starting point guard Kobe Webster, who was just 10 points shy of the 1,000-point milestone in his illustrious career heading into this one. The Leathernecks surely needed him and senior big man James Claar to have high-impact games to compete with the fortified frontcourt of Stetson.

For Stetson, this was a game where they looked to make a statement after a commanding 84-26 victory in their first bout against Trinity Baptist. The Hatters, who feature an entirely new coaching staff this season led by head coach Donnie Jones, boast an impressive class of freshmen – all beginning with Mahamadou Diawara. Diawara, a 6-foot-10, 235 pound center from Bamako, Mali, is a prized four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 179 prospect in the nation in the class of 2019. In his first game, the West African native placed second on his team in scoring with 10 points in the blowout.

The first half of this contest was predominantly a defensive battle, as Western held a 31-26 lead heading into the break. For the Purple and Gold, it was none other than Webster who led the charge early on, sinking 4 of 11 shots to bring him to 999 career points. Claar was a force down low, swiping seven boards to go along with four points. The redshirt senior played a major role in a defensive statement by the Leathernecks, as the frontcourt held the Hatters’ big men to just 11 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

For Stetson, it was a first half to forget. The Hatters went cold from the field, connecting on just nine of 27 shots. However, like Western, the team had a strong presence on the boards, gathering 22 rebounds of their own. Freshman guard Rob Perry was the team’s main source of offense, carrying a game-leading 11 points as time expired in the first half. Diawara surprisingly failed to make much of an impact, scoring just a single point as he struggled with foul trouble.

Things finally began to heat up for the Hatters after the intermission beginning with a spectacular showing from Perry. Not only did he continue to lead the game in the point column, but he connected six three-pointers to give him an impressive 34 points. Diawara also found his groove, pouring in 12 second-half points in the paint, ending with 13 on the game. These two were the only Stetson players to end the match in double-figures.

Unfortunately, Webster couldn’t get anything to fall in half number two, still sitting with 999 points for his career – something that ultimately led to Western’s demise. However, sophomore guard Zion Young provided the team with a much-needed spark, notching 24 points while knocking down 5-9 triples. Forward Ben Pyle (13 points) and guard C.J. Duff (11 points) were the only other two Leathernecks to score in double-digits. It was a close, back and forth battle, but Western ended up falling short 75-77 as the game came down to the final seconds.

It was a crushing loss for Western after leading for a majority of the game, dropping their record to 0-2 on the young season. They’ll look to bounce back in their next matchup versus the University of Tennessee – Martin on Nov. 13. This upcoming contest against the Skyhawks will mark the second of four straight home games for the Leathernecks held at Western Hall.