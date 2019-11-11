Volleyball falls in Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — It was a tough battle, but the Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts prevailed against the Leathernecks in five sets. The first set went to the Leathernecks 25-23, highlighted by a six point run that put the Leathernecks in position to hold off Oral Roberts and take the early lead.

In the second set, the Leathernecks had a chance to take a commanding lead as they led 21-18. However, the Golden Eagles went on a 7-2 run to even things up at one set apiece with a score of 25-23 once again. The third set was dominated by the Leathernecks early on. They led the set 8-1 after some strong team play. Oral Roberts battled all the way back and were able to tie the game at 16. The score was knotted up again at 20 but Western took the lead and won set three to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth set was a dramatic back and forth affair. After 13 ties and nine lead changes, Oral Roberts got back to back points and won set four to send the game to a fifth set. Funnily enough, each set of the game so far had ended 25-23. The fifth set was where things came apart for the Leathernecks. The Golden Eagles took four of the first five points and when the teams switched courts, ORU led 8-4. They took the next several points and ended up with a 12-4 lead before finishing off Western 15-7 to take set five and win the match three sets to two.

Cassie Hunt set a new personal record with 41 assists in this game and Mariah Mitchell was also able to get a career high in kills with 24. Aubrey Putman also had a strong game with 10 kills and 11 digs. For Oral Roberts, it was the seniors that led the way. The four seniors combined for 48 kills in the match; the Golden Eagles as a team had 59 kills. CeCe Madison had a 21 kill, 17 dig performance for ORU. Sarah Thiessen led the game with 24 digs. Her performance was big in ORU winning the dig battle 92-85. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 6-20 overall and 3-10 within The Summit League while Oral Roberts moved to 7-20 overall and 3-10 within The Summit League after the win.