Women’s basketball gets set to bounce back against Culver-Stockton

The Leatherneck women’s basketball is set to square off against the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats at home here in Macomb tonight.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first was in 2014 when on January second the Leathernecks obliterated the Wildcats in Macomb by a score of 113-38. This Leatherneck win was part of the 2013-2014 season where the Fighting Leathernecks went 14-16 with a clear preference to home games where they went 8-7.

This will be the second game of the season for the Leathernecks after a tough game last week against Missouri on Tuesday. It was a highly suspenseful game where with only a minute and 12 seconds to go, Olivia Kaufmann tied the score at 79-79. Despite her efforts, the Leathernecks fell in overtime with a score of 89-97. Even though it was very well contested, the loss did not come as a surprise to many as Western has an all time 1-10 record when facing Mizzou.

In terms of their opponent, the Culver-Stockton Wildcats, it is unclear how challenging the matchup will be, as it is so very on in the season. The Wildcats are currently sitting at 1-1 coming straight off of a win against Hannibal-LaGrange University earned after a 13 point loss against Marian University. The Wildcats are set to play Hannibal-LaGrange once more Thursday night, but based on their 31-point win against the same team less than a week ago (86-55), it would appear as if they will be marching into Macomb with a 2-1 record.

Nevertheless, the Leathernecks are going to be seeking to get an early-season win to gain some momentum to return to the success they achieved two years ago in 2017-2018 where the ‘Necks went 22-10 and were semifinalists in The Summit League Tournament.

Momentum will also be crucial because of an upcoming tough stretch of games the Leathernecks will have to face. After facing the Wildcats, the Leathernecks will be facing the University of Illnois Springfield and Indiana State who both finished last year with losing seasons. After that, however, the ‘Necks will have three straight games against teams who had overwhelmingly winning seasons last year. The first of which is Indiana’s Big 10 school, Purdue University.

On a more individual basis, we can expect to see strong performances by a few players. This first of which is senior guard Kaufmann who, in addition to sending the game against Mizzou into overtime, scored a total of 23 points. Additionally, expect to see a show of force by redshirt senior guard Annabel Graettinger who came in second on the team in points scored against Mizzou with 18. A couple of other notable players are redshirt sophomore guard Danni Nichols and junior guard Grace Gilmore who between them had a total of 27 points in the Mizzou matchup.

Overall, the Fighting Leathernecks will have to fight hard to dominate in this game to make the season run more smoothly down the stretch of the season. This will be a good test against Culver-Stockton and one that should reflect how hard the Leathernecks work day in and day out.