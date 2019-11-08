Understanding art changes your perspective

There are different types of forms that describe art, and the more you understand the definitions, the more you can appreciate art.

Representational art is any and everything that may be representative of something. All types of things that are seen in everyday life can be representational. This sets the tone of the art piece while also evoking an emotion out of the viewer. Immediately the viewer can step in the shoes of the painting because it is realistic and easy to understand. This idea is usually supported by the title of the artwork or the description of the artwork.

The subject matter in an artwork is the primary focus of the piece. Artists typically choose to be symbolic of something to try to explain to the viewer a story within the art. This can be simple like the relationship between a tree and an apple or convoluted like a car and the asphalt. The point of the art is usually to show the viewer something they may overlook or do not pay enough attention to.

Detail goes a long way when describing, observing or making art. An artist is usually very meticulous about their work because their goal is to make their ideas into a physical and visual form. Most people can’t put their thoughts into action which is why art is beautiful when the time is taken to do it correctly.

The last and most important form of art is the visual weight. With most of the attraction an art form can have, an artist usually picks certain areas to emphasize the painting even further. This stage is done with simplicity and unless you have studied art or understand the meaning of visual weight, it’s hard to notice. The reason this is so effective is because of the way the artist set up the painting. An artist can only hope for the viewer to ask questions about their art. The words that pop in the viewers mind can be endless and the artist praises themselves by inciting the viewer to think longer about their work. The fascinating thing about art is that no two people will come to the same exact conclusion; there will always be something subjective and that is what the artists aim for the subjective nature of the viewer.

Art is omnipotent, holding the capacity to derive multiple conclusions from it. Familiarity is a mechanism to lower the viewer’s guard. The artist only succeeds when the viewer stops and analyzes the artwork. In most settings, an artist’s work is only one of the many and different techniques to grab the viewer’s attention. Having the viewer stop to admire an individual piece of art means that something grabbed the viewer’s eye. A myriad of techniques can be applied to accomplish getting the attention of the viewer but evoking further discussion of an artwork is a skill that only some artists have. Sometimes status helps an artist’s artwork and other times, it plagues them. Once the artwork is finished, the viewer has the last laugh.