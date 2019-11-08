Rachel Greene for president

Some may know Rachel Greene as the croc wearing, coffee drinking girl in their class. However, I know Greene on a much more personal level, and let me tell you, the woman is a walking phenomenon.

Many of you know this University has suffered a steady decline in recent years. I am here to tell you that there is a solution: Rachel Greene becoming Student Government President. She is currently a sophomore, however, she is technically a junior in credits. This communication major is extremely involved in leadership positions throughout campus while still managing to maintain an outstanding grade point average. Not only is Greene the most outgoing person I have ever met in my life, she also embodies passion and determination in all that she does.

Greene is currently the Chief of Staff for the Student Government Association, which includes, but is not limited to, appointing students to various councils and committees across campus and serving as an advisor to the President of Student Government. Already having been a member of the Student Government for the last two years shows that she has the passion and drive to continue to become our next President. Greene spoke about her biggest accomplishment within Student Government.

“Managing the winning candidate’s campaigns last year during the election.” She elaborates, “I had to learn a lot about communication and motivation, but the end result was worth all of the hard work.”

However, her leadership involvement reaches far beyond student government.

Greene was recently the Director of the Homecoming Committee. This position required her to plan and market, as well as oversee all homecoming events for the university. Along with planning the events and overseeing the committee, she orchestrated and ran all homecoming committee meetings. This position allowed her the opportunity to prove she is unbiased and professional in a compromising situation. She maintained an impartial attitude throughout all homecoming events, despite the fact that she was a member of one of the organizations participating.

Greene does not stop there. She is also a member within Tri Sigma sorority where she also holds a leadership position on their Officer Board. Her position as Education Director has allowed her leadership qualities to flourish even further. As the Director of Education for Tri Sigma, she creates plans for each member based on their classes and individual circumstances. In addition to creating plans for said members, she is very involved in helping guide them to academic success.

Greene manages to hold leadership positions within all of these organizations while still keeping her grades extremely high. I know Greene very well, and I know her capabilities reach far beyond the positions she holds now. Her compassion and involvement separates her from anyone that I have ever met. She truly is one of a kind, and Western needs someone with her dedication and enthusiasm to lead our student government. No one would work harder to ensure the success of this university. This is what makes her an ideal president for our student body.