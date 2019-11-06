Small appliances that will make cooking a breeze

There are several small appliances that can make your day to day life way easier and can even be speedier than regular appliances.

Sometimes when we are in a rush, it is nice to have easy options to cook food, but microwave meals are not always appetizing. I have found throughout my college years that there are appliances that are almost a necessity now. I have invested in a Pizzazz, a water boiler and a small George Foreman grill. They all have come in handy and I wish I would have had them when I lived in the dorms because it would have been a way to avoid dorm food every now and then.

For those of you who don’t know, a Pizzazz is a machine that was invented to cook pizzas on, but I have found that you can use it to cook essentially anything you want. It has a small rotating pan and an overhead part that acts as an oven. As the pan turns, it cooks the food on both the top and the bottom. It has made my life easier and it is not very hard to store. With having a Pizzazz in my apartment, I have rarely used my oven because I am cooking a lot of frozen foods and it is just easier than preheating the oven.

The next small appliance that I had no idea would be so helpful is a water boiler. This looks like a tall kettle but it has a hot plate under it that will warm up the water very quickly. This has come in handy because I am a big tea drinker and it is almost instant hot water. But there are other things you can use it for. If you had one in the dorms, you could cook pasta in it or use it to pour water into a ramen cup. I didn’t even know that these existed until I came to college and my friend had one. I highly suggest having one around because they do not take up much space and they come in handy.

The last appliance that I never would have thought would save my life is a George Foreman Grill. We have all seen the cheesy commercials and thought that there is no need for one, but if you own one, you know they can be a lifesaver. You can cook frozen burgers, quesadillas and so much more in such a short time. I think my frozen burgers cook in eight or so minutes which is great! All you have to do is put your food on it, close the lid and you can walk away while it cooks. My favorite part about my George Foreman is that it is so easy to clean and I have a smaller one so I store it in one of my cabinets. It has made my life so much easier, and it only costs $15 at Walmart. This is not an appliance I would suggest having in the dorms because it can smoke a little, but it has come in handy in my apartment.

Who would have ever thought that there were so many things that could make cooking a breeze? If you do not have these small appliances, I highly suggest that you invest in them. They will save you time, and can make cooking faster!