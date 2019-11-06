Black Student Organizations host Cinema Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Black Student Organizations, Preeminent Ladies Society and Beyond Beautiful Organization are hosting a volleyball tournament on Nov. 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Cinema Week this week.

On Monday, students had the opportunity to sign up for the tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the cost of registration was $5 per participant in the University Union Concourse. Students who missed sign up for the volleyball tournament still have the opportunity to support the Preeminent Ladies Society by attending their Preeminent Cinemas Fall Week. The week kicked off on Monday and will conclude on Saturday. Each day of the week, the two organizations will be showing different movies with a specific purpose or topic tied to each day.

The Preeminent Ladies Society was founded at Western Illinois University on Jan. 17, 2017 with the intentions of women embracing who they are.

“An organization geared towards the development of young women on campus,” PurplePost reads for the description of the organization. “Our vision is to create a Society where inner beauty, self-confidence and class shows and promotes the preeminent lady that is she.’’

PLS has been working in collaboration with Beyond Beautiful Organization, which was established on Sept. 26, 2016, to provide motivation, networking and empowerment for women on Western Illinois University campus.

“Beyond Beautiful is an organization created for all women to come together and communicate the issues we face and what we can do to bring about change,” PurplePost reads for the description of the organization. “This organization serves as an umbrella giving women on campus the chance to voice their opinions and to meet other women. Women Empowerment’s sole purpose is to bring us women together! We will hold a women’s conference at WIU every Spring Semester.”

The Cinema Week kicked off on Monday in Morgan Hall Room 101B with the movie “Enough.” Monday’s movie focused on the topic of domestic violence and bringing awareness to the issue. The movie began at 5 p.m. and when it concluded, students had the chance to join in on a conversation about domestic violence awareness.

On Tuesday, the organization played the movie “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” in Stipes in room 121 at 5 p.m. met to talk about the movie afterwards.

There is a “Krispy Kreme” donut sale today at Morgan Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, the organization is promoting self defense and watching the movie “Creed” in the Donald S. Spencer Student Recreation Center at 5 p.m.

On Friday, the movie “Friday” will play at Sandburg Theatre at 6:30 p.m. and they will close out the week on Saturday with “The Finale,” which is a community closed event.

The Preeminent Ladies Society meets every Wednesday from 4 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at University Union-Sandburg Lounge. Beyond Beautiful Organization meets every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Leslie F. Malpass Library on the first floor.