Benioff and Weiss drop out of Star Wars trilogy

With Star Wars fans buzzing about Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, news broke the other day that Emmy-winning directors David Benioff and D.B Weiss are no longer working on the next trilogy for the saga.

This announcement comes just a little under a year from when it was announced in February 2018 that the pair would be leading in the next era of Star Wars. Instead of continuing on with that path, they decided to pull an Obi-Wan and said, “The Force will be with you. Always.” and left the historic franchise.

Benioff and Weiss, otherwise known as D and D, are most known for their work with the HBO’s Game of Thrones. The pair were the executive producers for the show and also wrote the episodes. They were considered some of the greatest modern day producers and were loved highly by fans, until the last season of the show. Many fans were disappointed with how they decided to end the series and have received a lot of backlash since then because of it.

D and D cited having too much on their schedule to continue working on the next trilogy. This comes after it was announced back in August that the duo signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix. With D and D working hard, they felt that it wouldn’t be fair for either of their projects to suffer because of time on the other.

However, this could really shake things up in the galaxy. Lucasfilm has Star Wars projects approaching fast with Rise of the Skywalker in December, The Mandalorian coming up in eight days when Disney+ gets released and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor getting underway. The exit of D and D might possibly have come at the worst possible moment.

Personally, I was really upset with the announcement of D and D leaving Star Wars. While I didn’t like how they ended Game of Thrones, I really enjoyed the series as a whole and could tell that they have a gift for writing. The type of gift that might help to fix some of the mistakes in the writing from the last couple of Star Wars films. I understand that a lot of people in their position like to follow the money, but they have already achieved great success and made plenty of money with Game of Thrones. Why wouldn’t they have decided to join one of the most historic film franchises of all time?

At the end of the day, Disney and Lucasfilm can’t delay their plans for Star Wars for too long. They understand that they have the demand and they need to supply that demand. Without D and D, the new trilogy might not be as good. But, as long as there are Star Wars fans around the world, the trilogy will still be watched. The only questions that remain are who they will get to replace D and D and how long it will take Lucasfilm to fill the hole. Hopefully it doesn’t take too long, so that nothing gets delayed.