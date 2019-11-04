As we evolve, so does television

Television is a commodity that we have grown to almost expect to be in a room. Without it, the room almost seems empty or lifeless. A room without a TV is silent, ancient and weird, but at one point having one was a fad or a privilege. A TV was meant to entertain and inform viewers of the outside world. In a way, television was a way to escape from reality.

Needless to say, televisions were and still are a hit. At first, there were the mechanical and electrical TVs in black and white. Eventually, electrical TVs gained more traction because of the ease of use and they were simply superior to mechanical disk operated TVs. Another advantage of electrical TVs was the ability to improve exponentially.

The concept of technological growth can be defined by Moore’s law which states that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles every two years. In layman’s terms, the amount we can do with technology improves exponentially because the knowledge we gain and the amount of space we need to complete a task shrinks. Smaller components with the same technological output allow us to create more powerful and efficient technologies.

TV, as mentioned earlier, is ever evolving in design and content. Currently, what is popular is reality television whether it be celebrities or shows like shark tank. This should come as no surprise due to the way social media allows us to spy on others 24/7. It should be obvious that companies would want to profit on the lives of others since people tune in on other platforms anyways.

I think that this is not healthy to gage into others personal lives and act as evasive as reality TV can and typically does. Again, TV is always meant for entertainment, so regardless of what you are watching, the director’s job is to try to stimulate the viewer to keep their attention. Something reality TV is notorious for is drama. Why, you may ask? Because it is the simplest way to catch people’s attention.

When viewers see any type of conflict or drama, the viewer typically takes a side and this is only natural. So, once the drama erupts and the characters in the show are at each other’s necks, the viewer will be cheering on one of the characters. Sometimes the viewer may just be enjoying the “train wreck” or asinine choices or viewpoints of the characters.

Although it is entertainment, some viewers cannot or do not discern the actions of the reality stars from “real-life.” People tarnish their image very easy just by appearing on reality TV because there is a stigma that comes with it. When dealing with reality TV, the viewer must take the actions and opinions of the characters with a grain of salt.

This can be imperative when referring to celebrities because they will be scrutinized just because they have fame. If you want to watch reality TV, go ahead and think about how “real” the show is compared to the life you live in reality.