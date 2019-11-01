Baker Mayfield looks to quite the criticism

All throughout the world of sports, new players are faced with inescapable scrutiny and a public opinion that is hesitant to shift from negative to positive. While criticism in sports is a part of the culture and should probably remain, it is also imperative that fanbases do not prematurely jump to conclusions.

For this piece, the focus will be on the NFL where every year the lowest performing teams get first pickings of college stars in the NFL Draft. That means that every year, superstar players from the college arena are put under even bigger lights and stronger microscopes with high hopes to revive often-struggling franchises.

One of the most prominent current examples of this problem is Cleveland Browns QB, Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is a second year Heisman- Winning QB out of Oklahoma who was picked No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. That season, he would rank 17th in the league in passing yards and 22nd in quarterback rating. He completed about 64 percent of his passes and had a TD/INT Ratio of 27/14. With those 27 touchdowns, he broke the rookie passing touchdown record previously held by Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning (26). He led the Browns to a 7-8-1 record where they were in a position to earn a playoff spot. They ultimately missed that opportunity, which even then was impressive because it was the only year before the Browns had gone winless at 0-16.

Halfway through the season with the bye week behind them, the Browns are 2-5 and struggling. Mayfield has completed around 59 percent of his passes for 1,147 yards with a 4 to 8 TD/INT ratio. Browns’ fans and critics all around the league are crying out for change and assigning blame. Common criticisms include Mayfield being “immature,” “childish,” “a one-read QB” and “overrated as h***” (last one courtesy of former NFL coach Rex Ryan). These criticisms as a whole epitomize the problem at hand. Sports communities are too fast to judge new players.

This year, Mayfield has more new team troubles. The Browns have new players including former Giants’ star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and it is the first full season for head coach Freddie Kitchens. Under a new coaching regime with new players with which he has not even had a full season to build chemistry with, Mayfield cannot yet be treated as if he is a veteran quarterback with a pattern of poor performance.

With a new team and coaching staff, it is important to let the offense gel, which takes time. Eventually, Mayfield will develop good chemistry with his teammates and settle into the offense. The Browns are full of talent that has been proven on some level, so counting them out the first season that things look like they are settling down is very premature.

What applies here also applies around the league and across sports. East of Cleveland in New York, the New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold in the same year as Mayfield. While not completely winless like the Browns were, the record of the 2017 Jets was still abysmal. They finished 5-11 in last place within the AFC East. Bringing in one player doesn’t automatically mend all of the issues that the team had to perform so poorly, and it is unfair to expect things will be dramatically different. Similar to the Browns, this year is the first under a new head coach and also a new offense completely. That means that Darnold, like Mayfield, needs time to settle in and develop.

A criticism of this grievance is that “It’s part of the job to be judged and it doesn’t actually affect the players or staff.” However, this is untrue. For one, of course criticism is part of the job. The issue, however, is that such criticism and judgement is handed down over-hastily. Fan bases that truly support their teams should do so. Have faith and lend encouragement. The second part of the rebuttal is that opinions of the fan-base have no repercussions of the players, coaches or organizations. This is just plain wrong and an example that is proving to be played out in the 2019 season.

After their defeat in the 2016- 2017 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, the 2017 Green Bay Packers had high expectations to return to the postseason. Instead, after a 4-1 start, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured with a broken collarbone. The Packers were only able to scrape by three more wins for the rest of the season, finishing 7-9. The next season with Rodgers back, it seemed as if Green Bay was bound for the playoffs once again. Instead, they got off to a 4-7-1 start and after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the 13th week of the regular season head coach Mike McCarthy was fired.

This made huge waves across the NFL. McCarthy finished his career as a head coach with a 125-77-2 record in the regular season and a 10-8 (winning) post-season record. This stellar record was complemented with a Super Bowl XLV victory. For a coach to be fired before the season was even over with such a strong history with the team he coached for was partially a result of public outcry. After such a strong history of winning and back to back future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Rodgers and his predecessor Brett Favre, Packers fans held their team to a higher standards and missing the playoffs two years in a row was unacceptable. Fans got their way at the expense of the embarrassment of a franchise coach who earned success for his team.

This shows that public outcry and judgement are not just noise. When we as the consumer jump too quickly to judgment or criticize, we may be hit back with negative consequences worse than if we were to just sit back and give players (and coaches) time to develop and grow.

Who knows? One day Mayfield could “wake up feeling dangerous” every day.