Men’s soccer picks up first draw of the year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Western Illinois University men’s soccer team (4-11-1) took home their first draw of the season on Wednesday against the Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars with a score of 2-2. With the draw, Western is undefeated in their last five games.

The teams took turns scoring goals, but the Leathernecks were up on the scoreboard first in the 12th minute. Junior defender Paul Kirdorf was awarded a penalty and he calmly put it away for his second goal of the season.

Western didn’t hold the lead for very long because in the 20th minute, the Jags tied the game at 1-1.

Twenty minutes later, the Leathernecks regained the lead though. In the 41st minute, freshman defender Kyle Owen scored his second goal of the season with an assist from sophomore midfielder Cesar Cosio to regain a 2-1 lead, but the Leathernecks couldn’t hold onto this one either.

In the 82nd minute, IUPUI tied the game at two goals a piece and that’s how it stayed until full time, causing overtime.

Two overtimes still didn’t make the difference as neither side found the back of the net for the golden goal. Helping Western was senior goalkeeper Tim Trilk who made two crucial saves in overtime to keep his team in it. Trilk made a total of five saves on the night.

Western outshot IUPUI 26-18 and 10-7 shots on goal. Ten different players let a shot along the way to another new in game team-high. Midfielder Enric Ferrer and Daisuke Otsuka led the attack with four shots each while eight other players had two or more on the night.

The Leathernecks have two regular season games remaining and The Summit League Championship could come down to the final game of the season against Oral Roberts. If Oral Roberts were to lose to Omaha on Saturday, then the winner of Western vs. ORU will win the conference. If ORU beat Omaha, they will outright win the division regardless of what Western does because of their overall better regular season record.

The Leathernecks don’t have to worry about that game just yet, because on Monday Western will make their final home appearance against the Bradley University Braves. It will be Western’s last non-conference matchup and it kicks off on Monday at 2 p.m. on John Mackenzie Alumni Field.

