Relationships are not always as fun as people think

Being in a relationship is not all that it is cracked up to be. The grass looks greener on the other side, but that might not be the case. Most relationships end one way or another. Once the honeymoon period ends, and it will end, you will be left with a person that you will look at and think, “How did we get here?’

Relationships usually start off great. The person is attractive, you have so much in common and you can imagine a future together with them. They can do no wrong in your eyes. You are still getting to know each other after making it official, and that is where the problem lies. You can be in lust with someone from afar, but getting up close and personal with them can turn you off quickly.

After you settle into a relationship, the sparks can start to fizzle out. You see them constantly, know their likes and dislikes and have heard all of their stories. With the right person, this can lead to a comfortable and steady relationship. With the wrong person, though, it can lead to a lot of resentment. In the wise words of Chris Rock, “Why do you stop talking? Because at some point you have heard everything the person has to say and it makes you sick to your stomach.”

Deciding that you want a relationship with someone is great and even greater when they reciprocate, but being in a relationship is a huge responsibility not only for yourself but for the other person as well. It is teamwork; some people are solo players and only realize that when they come out of the relationship.

Commitment and communication are some of the most important aspects of a relationship. Not all people are ready to be with one person and everyone can work on their communication skills, which is where a lot of the problems lie in relationships. There can be a boatload of problems that can be solvable if people communicated better with one another, but because of poor communication, the problems can get worse and worse and eventually spiral out of control.

Relationships can be beautiful things, but they are usually better when you know yourself, your values and work on your communication skills.