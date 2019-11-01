Beto O’rourke for senator instead of president?

A year ago, Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke was drawing huge crowds, getting national media coverage and was right up there with Ted Cruz in their U.S. Senate race.

Even though O’Rourke lost, he had been closer than any other Democrat in Texas in decades. Right after his loss, he was already being encouraged to take his hopes high for a presidential bid, and he did just that. Now a year later, O’Rourke is in the single digits and barely making any impact with his campaign. What went wrong?

O’Rourke was only admired by a lot of people for his optimism, the amounts of money he was able to acquire from small donors and his appeal to young people to vote in the polls. But honestly when you really look deep, it’s no surprise that O’Rourke eventually plateaued in his candidacy for president.

His introduction into the campaign by appearing on Vanity Fair and saying, “I’m just born to be in it,” really rubbed people the wrong way; he made himself seem privileged and entitled to the presidency. But the most telling sign that O’Rourke’s notability would fade is the fact that he doesn’t have a platform for people to get behind. Elizabeth Warren is known for rallying against Wall Street and the big banks, Andrew Yang is known for his universal basic income, “The Freedom Dividend,” and O’Rourke really has nothing.

In his Senate race in Texas, it was easy for him to prevail because it was only him and not 10 other people going against Ted Cruz, who isn’t the most popular politician himself. Unfortunately, O’Rourke has been drowned out by others who have wider name recognition, bold ideas and charisma. One policy that O’Rourke has tried to make the core idea of his campaign is gun control. It affects him personally due to the recent shootings that happened in El Paso, but he hasn’t expressed how different his plan is from the others.

O’Rourke has actually caught the wrath of conservatives for even suggesting that he would confiscate automatic rifles from people who already have them, and yet failed to provide a solid plan to do so. If anything, he has just gone with the obvious approach of blaming President Trump but not really driving his own message.

O’Rourke was honestly covered nonstop by the media a year ago and probably is the result of national media coverage for his candidacy for president. But so far, he just sounds like a motivational speaker with no substance but flowery words.

Either O’Rourke needs to relaunch his campaign or just run for the U.S. Senate in Texas in 2020, because his chances of being Senator seem more likely to me than actually becoming president.