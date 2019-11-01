Gwendolyn Brooks cultural center hosts week long awareness events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Black Student organization, Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center Dance Troupe had a week full of events to promote recruitment for the dance team and spread awareness of their organization to the Western Illinois University community. The whole week was full of fun activities leading up to Halloween.

“The Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center Dance Troupe, is a dynamically diverse student company that was established in the fall of 1979,” PurplePost reads. “The group strives to promote Black Culture through the Art of Dance. The Troupe’s repertoire includes, but is not limited to, a vast array of dance styles such as African, Caribbean, ballet, jazz, spiritual, modern, contemporary, hip hop and tap.”

The first event started Sunday at Christian Faith Campus Ministries (CFCM) at 1 p.m. GBCC Dance Troupe led service and assisted with passing out flyers. The organization did the tithes and offerings as well. They spoke about their organization and their event week to the church.

Monday, the group kicked off their night with a fun and engaging Zumba class in the MultiCultural Center Dance Studio. GBCC Dance Troupe invited students to come out and take the class to have fun and exercise at the same time. The instructor led the group in multiple dances that include some salsa, hip hop and some Latin moves in the mixture. The event was mixed with culture and the girls had an amazing time.

On Tuesday, GBCC Dance Troupe’s “S’mores and Chill” event was held on MultiCultural Center’s lawn and within the center. The event was outside and indoors, people were able to roast marshmallows for their s’more and were able to enjoy hot chocolate and nachos inside. Musical chairs, Twister, Uno and bunch of other fun games were offered at the event.

GBCC Dance Troupe’s Boo’d Up Dating show was held on Wednesday. It was set up as a bachelorette and bachelor game consisting of three girls and three boys as contestants and one bachelor and bachelorette. Free food and drinks were provided in addition to a raffle ticket sale. Tickets were sold for a dollar and they raffled off baskets consisting of blankets, candy and other prizes.

“Dance Troupe members have opportunities to serve in leadership positions and choreograph dance routines,” PurplePost reads. “As choreographers, members have the artistic freedom to create dances that embrace the past, present and future as it relates to Black heritage and culture. New member auditions are usually held at the beginning of the semester during the second week of school. The practice is held in the Multicultural Center on Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.