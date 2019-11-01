Oldest known living survivor of Iwo Jima dies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

John Moon, the oldest known survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, died on Tuesday.

Moon was born in Macomb on April 3, 1916 and grew up with five sisters and four brothers. Moon went on to attend Western Illinois University where he graduated in 1939.

Moon cited the attack on Pearl Harbor as the main reason for joining the United States Marine Corps where he served on the 5th Division.

Moon was awarded a Purple Heart for his contributions during the war. Following his service, Moon came back to Macomb and has lived in the community ever since.

Moon not only got national recognition for his contributions to the armed forces but for his patriotism late in life. He performed the Star Spangled Banner in 2017 when he was 101 years old and the video went viral on ESPN. The Western Illinois University Facebook page posted the performance on Friday morning, memorializing the veteran.

“Mr. Moon was an active member of the WIU and Macomb communities, and we were so fortunate that this incredible gentleman was a member of our #Leatherneck family,” the post said.

Services are pending at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home.