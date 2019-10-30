Men’s and women’s golf wrap up fall season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, both the men’s and women’s Leatherneck golf teams traveled to warmer territories to compete in their final meet of 2019. Both teams looked to finish strong in the Tiger Fall Invitational hosted by Savannah State University after progressively-improved play throughout the fall season. The event in Savannah, Ga. was originally slated to be a three-round tournament, 36-hole day taking place on Monday before a concluding round on Tuesday.

The invitational featured just three other competing schools on the women’s side, a group that entailed North Carolina A&T, Hampton University and host Savannah State University. The Purple and Gold trotted out a familiar starting-five: senior Cassidy Jurkaites, freshman Natalie Hooper, sophomores Emily Marrs and Abbie Gault and junior Katy Schmitt. For the men’s squad, it was seniors Kyle Irlbacker and Joe Burke, juniors Wyatt Spier and Dylan Cervantes and sophomore Cameron Karney.

Unfortunately for Western, the third round of play was cancelled due to inclement weather as rain showers poured down on Crosswinds Golf Club. However, for the Lady Leathernecks, a 632 (+56) team mark placed them in second place for the event. For the women, it was none other than the impressive first-year linksman, Hooper, who led the charge for Western. The freshman notched scores of 76 and 77 in the first two rounds, putting her at 10 over par and giving her the second-best individual score of all golfers in the event.

Underclassman Gault came next on the list, improving her first round score of 81 by four strokes to give her a 159 (+15). Right behind Gault was Marrs, who was consistent in each round, firing a 79 and 80. Both Jurkaites and Schmitt were impressive as well, compiling two-round scores of 166 and 168, respectively. It was a well-rounded team effort from Western, as no athlete finished outside the top-12 golfers in the tournament.

The competing pool on the men’s side of things was a bit deeper. Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, Maryland Eastern Shore, Savannah State University, Chicago State University, Morehouse College and Paine College made up the Leathernecks’ opposition. While things didn’t go as smoothly for the men’s squad in the abbreviated two-round contest, Western still managed to finish middle-of-the-pack, tying Savannah State for fourth place out of eight teams with a combined output of 597 (+21).

Irlbacker, a consistent source of production throughout his time at Western, unsurprisingly led the way with scores of 72 and 73, putting him at one over for the event. Burke wasn’t far behind him, as the fellow senior produced a 147 (+3) on Monday. Next came Cervantes, who cut three stokes off his first-round effort (77), finishing the day at seven over par. Both Spier and Karney rounded-out the team’s starting group, collecting scores of 154 and 163.

Director of Golf Lia Biehl Lukkarinen was pleased with how this group of men were playing before the poor weather rolled around. If not for the cancellation, she believed her team would have competed for the top spot on Tuesday.

“We were playing very well before the storm blew in,” Lukkarinen said in an interview with WIU Athletics Communications. “We were disappointed not to be able to make up a little ground, but I’m pleased with Kyle’s performance. We are already making swing adjustments as we move into the offseason.”

This event puts a wrap on the 2019 fall season, but look for both groups to continue developing their game over the winter. When play resumes next spring, the Leathernecks golf program will aim at taking yet another step forward.