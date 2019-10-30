Nagy and Trubisky to blame for Bears struggles

The Chicago Bears are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.

With Super Bowl hopes before the season, the Bears now sit at a very poor 3-4 record halfway through. To put it bluntly, what could go wrong has gone wrong.

Chicago’s up and coming quarterback a season ago, Mitchell Trubisky, has taken a major step backwards this season. The reigning coach of the year, Matt Nagy, has seen his creative play calling being exposed all season, and has been terrible with in-game decisions. And finally, the best part of the team, the defense, has been exceptional, but unable to bring back the turnover number they had a season ago.

So right now, the Bears sit at an unacceptable 3-4, and the only real shot they have at the playoffs is if they win eight of their last nine games. These aren’t going to be easy wins either. The Bears still have to play Detroit, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Minnesota and Los Angeles on the road, and host the Chiefs and Cowboys at Soldier Field.

So, who’s to blame for the Bears’ struggles? The answer is at the top, and it all starts with Nagy and Trubisky. These two have an elite defense on the other side of the ball and are unable to close out games on the offensive end. I have heard enough of the excuses, “Oh our kicker is the reason we lost,” “Our offensive line is terrible” or perhaps even the worst one, “Why’d we draft Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson?” The Bears have no one to blame but themselves, and I honestly don’t know who deserves more of the blame out of the two. On one hand, you have Trubisky, who was drafted second overall and has regressed in his second season under Nagy. However, on the other hand, you have Nagy, who was supposed to coach up the offense, but more importantly Trubisky. So, who is really to blame? It is definitely a group effort, but I lean more toward Nagy. He has got to be smarter. You can’t get too cute in do-or-die situations in the game of football. You also can’t run the ball under 10 times a game twice this season. The overall problem with this team has been the offense, and you can’t have your head coach, a supposed offensive genius, put your team in a bad position to succeed.

The Bears decided to stay put at the trade deadline yesterday, and there are many pros and cons to this move. On a positive note, the Bears decided not to be buyers and lose the very little draft capitol they have left and left a chance at a potential quarterback change till the offseason. On the negative side, there are definitely a few positions that could have used an upgrade. Chicago could have definitely used a tight end or an offensive tackle, but decided to leave things the way they are, which is something to question general manager Ryan Pace about.

The time is ticking for the Bears to win with this elite defense, and it will be interesting to see how the team reacts after two brutal losses at home. Like I said earlier, it is a tough road ahead, and to be honest, it’s not a bright road. I do not think a 10-win team will be able to clinch a postseason berth this year, and at this point, the Bears will be lucky to get eight wins with the way things are playing out. However, it’s not over till it’s over, and there’s still nine games left.

If the Bears turn it around and reel off six or seven wins, watch out, because no one wants a hot team coming into the playoffs. Let’s just hope for the best.