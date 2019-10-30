The money grab that no one can avoid

Now, let’s do a quick test; what is something that we have done since we were kids and will eventually decide if we are going to continue in the future? This answer will be revealed in the end, but keep that thought in your head. Our parents say we have to stick through it and that it will allow us to have the things we want in the future.

It almost seems like there is a universal agreement that this something is of great importance. Even people that have so called “made it” in life advise us to pursue it. What could be so important you may ask? Well it’s too soon to reveal, but it may start to seem more obvious. As a country we spend $706 billion on it and compared to other countries, we are still behind in this department.

Not everyone enjoys this and some are gifted to the point that it may be detrimental if precautions are not taken. What could this be? I’m positive you know what it is now. How come we can grow up doing the same thing and being forced to do something by law but then eventually told that it is a choice? A choice to not only continue, but also an investment.

Although it may not seem like it, this is extremely helpful in your life. Well, at least that is what everyone is telling you. As life goes on, it seems like that was a lie or a ploy to get something out of you, be that time or money. Speaking of money, most of us have never experienced what it means to handle it.

Knowing this, again, people from all directions are telling you that it is imperative that we stick through it because the results will pay off. The trade off or opportunity cost is extremely high and that is why so many people will hand over their money hand over fist to obtain it.

Some even travel around the globe in search of it. The search can be for independence or for prestige. Almost like a brand on a cereal box, people will flock to obtain it from specific areas or places. Now, in some cases, the name alone can be very beneficial for someone and can actually grant them the intangibles and tangibles they desire.

The problem is that nothing is guaranteed and that means the same with putting yourself out there to obtain an education. This is exactly what we were talking about. All of us are investing in ourselves to get a piece a paper that shows potential employers we understand a certain discipline. Nowadays, having a degree will only get you in the door.

This means that we have to work even harder to network, obtain grades and gain some type of work experience in our field just to incite employers. Education is the biggest cash grab we ever have to face. Everyone seeking a skilled labor job needs it and it will cost us something to obtain it.