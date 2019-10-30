Put your phone down, your eyes are getting strained!

What are our screens doing to our eyes? It is hard to avoid being on or looking at some type of device. Whether it be our own devices like TVs, phones or laptops or a projector in class, it can be hard to give your eyes a break. The worst part is that our devices are detrimental to our eyesight. The reason for this is that the eye is not meant to just stare at a lit screen.

Since they are man-made, screens are unnatural, so they inevitably have many flaws that are overlooked due to the benefits we receive from utilizing them. Screens are actually never a still picture, meaning that the screen is always flashing at you. Although, to the human eye, it seems as though everything is stagnant. The screen we are looking at is flashing too fast for us to perceive the intervals of less light to brighter light.

If you get a phone, you can kind of see what I mentioned. Now, most of the time, this problem is not that bad. What becomes bad is the use of grids on a screen. Again, when using a camera, you can observe the individual squares that form the screen that we use. Now, without looking into it too much, it can be said that both of these observations are minute compared to the fact that it is a light constantly blasted at your eyes.

Now, you may be asking yourself, if you cannot avoid it then what is the solution? For starters, using things that do not require you to look at a screen when possible would be beneficial. This means using a real book instead of e-books or using OLED screens that are softer and do not strain your eyes as much. There are also glasses that filter blue light for people that use technology a lot.

Another easy way to take better care of your eyes is to just be conscious and take a break from time to time. An eye doctor will tell you stepping away from a screen for at least 10 minutes can help lessen the strain of your eyes and promote your eyes to adjust to different perspectives instead of straining on a screen a foot away from you.

Like most things, if you take it in moderation, you can avoid any physical damage which is the whole point. With the way the world works, it is almost impossible to expect people to just turn off technology altogether, but we can do things to promote healthy habits. With these habits, we can deter ourselves from getting stuck on the screen and sometimes not even blinking.

All of us have probably experienced some type of eye strain and it is inevitable because of how busy we can get and we just get in the “zone.” The thing we have to be conscious of is when we are relaxing. The type of leisure we indulge ourselves in does not have to be screen related.