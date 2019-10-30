UUB shows “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University Union board is hosting a movie night in the University Union Thursday night.

The UUB already had a showing of the Andre Ovredal directed “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” on Tuesday night but will have an encore showing on Halloween. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. in the Sandburg Theatre.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was released back on Aug. 9 and brought in around $69 million at the domestic box office.

Justin Brown, UUB President urges students to come out to the movie because it’s cool to experience movies before they go on DVD.

The University Union Board is not charging admission for the event and free popcorn will be provided at the screening. According to Brown, UUB typically has around 25 students at each movie. If it’s an outdoor or themed movie, they could have upwards of 100.

“If you look at how UUB is funded, it comes out of student fees, so it’s great for students to get something out of them by attending these events,” Brown said. “The movies are also free and you get free popcorn.”

Brown added that next Monday, University Union Board will be hosting UUBingo at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the University Union. He also provided a sneak peak at the next movie UUB will be showing, Good Boys on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 in the Sandburg Theatre. He wanted to remind students that it’s important for students to utilize UUB and the activities they host.

“This goes back to students branching out and being involved on their campus,” Brown said. “It gives students an opportunity to meet new people on top of having fun. This comes out of your fees as well, so you pay for these events regardless if you go, so you might as well go.”

Brown added that if any students wanted to potentially get involved in UUB, they are currently accepting new members and will be hosting a recruitment event on Nov. 12 in the University Union Concourse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.