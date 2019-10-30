Dance Marathon gets ready for pancake dinner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Dance Marathon has taken an active role in ongoing efforts to continue fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Nov. 7 at the Macomb American Legion, the active group of young philanthropists will be hosting their annual Pancake Dinner.

Dance Marathon is a year-round effort to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, more specific to Western, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Since Dance Marathon’s inception in 2014, the group has raised almost $600,000 for the two St. Louis located hospitals.

“People should come to the Pancake Dinner because they can get all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for only $5 which is a super good deal,” Mary Leamon, Vice President of Communication for Dance Marathon said. “Plus the money goes to a great cause.”

The event features dairy and gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions. The meal will also include orange juice. Tickets can be purchased before the event from anyone who is on Dance Marathon’s Leadership, Executive or Morale teams. Tickets can also be purchased online via square.com/store/wiudm. People who purchase their tickets online can use their receipt as their ticket. Attendees also have the opportunity to pick up their tickets from The Office of Student Activities located in the University Union. People who haven’t purchased a ticket can still buy one at the door for $7. To purchase large quantities of tickets, contact dancemarathon@wiu.edu for help.

“Pancake Dinner is one of our favorite events that we put on throughout the year,” Leamon said. “How could you not have fun having breakfast for dinner and raising money for kids.”

DM has officially kicked off it’s seventh year at Western with an ambitious goal of $175,000. People are welcome to make donations at the event or online at tinyurl.com/WIUDM20. People can also pledge money to the event by emailing dancemarathon@wiu.edu. Last year, the event raised more than $160,000 and the team is looking to surpass that even further with the upcoming year.

“People who attend the event can expect to leave with a full belly and a full heart,” Leamon said. ”One of our Miracle kids, Jace, and his family will be there hanging out with everyone. We will be selling merchandise and there also might be a special surprise that no one will want to miss.”

Leamon added that if someone were on the fence about attending the event, she would remind them that it’s a cheap way to get dinner for the night and a great way to help sick and injured kids who need it. She even added that another plus is that there will even be to-go options if you’re on a time crunch.

WIU DM is scheduled for March 28, 2020, an event that honors the 12-hour shifts of doctors and nurses, as well as children who are unable to stand.