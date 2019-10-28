Women’s soccer falls 1-0 in 2OT to Oral Roberts on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University women’s soccer team fell 1-0 in double-overtime Sunday afternoon to the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles on Senior Day.

Senior goalkeeper Ines Palmiero Herrera took to the net as usual and held her opposition scoreless for 109 minutes, one minute short of picking up one point. The goal wasn’t her fault, and it wasn’t even a full minute that decided the game. With 20 seconds in the second overtime, ORU netted the golden goal to pick up a very important two-points in The Summit League standings.

With this loss, the Leathernecks will miss out on The Summit League Tournament after a promising start to the month including a four-game win streak. It was especially a heartbreaking loss to the six seniors: Palmiero Herrera, Natalie Sielaff, Madison Bulin, Maddie Wilsey, Kayla McCormick and Emily Bollman.

It was the last time for those six Leathernecks to ever play on their home field, so it’s already emotional before a dramatic double-overtime loss. The loss brings Western to seventh in The Summit League standings and only the top four make the tournament. With only one game left, the Leathernecks are mathematically elimated from making an appearance.

The game between the Leathernecks and the Golden Eagles was a dead even contest. Western even outshot ORU 19-15 and each team had seven SOG. Those 19 shots set a new team-high. 11 of those shots came from the Birmingham, England due Amy Andrews and Zoe Clarke. Andrews had six total (two shots on goal) and Clarke had five (four SOG). Clarke also had an opportunity to win the game in the first overtime but her shot was saved.

Eight players played all 109 minute including Palmiero Herrera, Sielaff, Andrews, Cassidy Grunewald, Natalie Nagle, Jenna Lundgren, Lauryn Peters and Bridget Schuler. Every player that touched the field gave it their all, but especially these eight.

It was a heartbreaking loss, but Western still can end the season on a high note. They have one more road game this Sunday against the South Dakota University Coyotes. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. for the Leathernecks’ last game of the season.