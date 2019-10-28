Dating apps aren’t worth the time

As someone who has been single for about two years, I’ll be honest and say that I have spent a fair share of time on dating apps.

At first, I found it fun to spend hours on an app swiping left or right on people who I found to be attractive. As time went on and I matched with people who seemed interesting or attractive, I quickly realized that being on dating apps as a 20-year-old girl is not going to find me a significant other. Surprise surprise, but with today’s technology, it has given people the opportunity to change what “dating” actually is.

Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Grindr are probably the most used dating apps amongst college students. Personally, I have only had a Tinder and a Bumble profile. I feel like the few others are probably more popular in more populated areas because I have friends that go to bigger schools than Western and have profiles on multiple different apps. I have found that Tinder is way more nonchalant than Bumble. People tend to be looking for all of the wrong things on Tinder. You may hope that you find someone that is actually looking for a relationship, but it is not everyday that you do. I have used Bumble, but not as much as Tinder.

If you know anything about these two apps then you know that you can swipe left or right on people. If you swipe right that means that you do not want to match with them, if you swipe left than that means you are trying to match. If you get to match with someone then you have the ability to message them. With Bumble, if you match with someone then the girl has to message the boy first which can be nice but also is not my forte. I don’t know why, but I would rather have someone new message me first to break the ice because I can be awkward from time to time. Because of that reason, I did not use Bumble as much which is why I don’t know how people act on there.

Now, I have found it entertaining to have these apps and to use them as a distraction or something to pass the time. It is easy to get distracted by all of the crazy things people put for pictures or in their bio.

Don’t get me wrong, I have met some people on dating apps who I have talked to and they have become good friends of mine. I am not saying that all of these apps are a waste of time or even the people on them. But, I think that more times than not, people on these dating apps at this age are not necessarily looking for a relationship like the apps were intended to do.