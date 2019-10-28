Shoes don’t have character anymore

Nike gained a competitive advantage against their competitors in the basketball shoe industry. The actual rise of Nike basketball shoes came when Nike signed Jordan as their cover athlete. Michael Jordan was a basketball player and his highlights and success elevated Nike and his own brand, but that is another story.

His first shoe deal AJ1 (Air Jordan 1) would give Jordan a colorway (style and color) that made him stand out from the rest of his teammates and this drew attention to both him and Nike. His colorway got banned from the NBA for breaking the rules that stated all players must wear the same color uniforms, which included socks and shoes.

This allowed for market development which showed Nike advertising “Banned from the NBA” as a slogan to draw people into their products. The plan worked and Nike was able to get many other professional basketball players to join Nike, although they also gained something more.

Nike started out making shoes for performance basketball players. Fortunately, Jordan fulfilled this goal and drew in many basketball fans and players that would buy the shoes. The NBA, however, gave Nike the ability to make the shoe fashionable and unique. With the “Banned” slogan, they were able to get the attention of people because of the story they were able to create.

Nowadays, shoes are coming out in droves and the style and inspiration of shoes are not even unique. Typically, the shoes that sell the most are retros which people typically have a connection with. The problem with the retro shoes is that they are extremely expensive for the average consumer. Hence why people do not get a product they really want.

In the 21st century, we have the luxury of getting many types of shoes with different brands. Meaning as consumers, we can still have shoes that we may enjoy at a reasonable price. Another big deterrent of buying shoes that are not popular or mainstream is having fear of missing out. This can be very hard for kids that just want to be “cool” or fit in with the rest of the kids.

As it stands, shoes are becoming less important when it comes to the average consumer. Even when shoes are bought, they typically will be overlooked if you are not wearing a particular shoe or even a particular color.

Everything is so particular today and it can seem like a chore just trying to find the type of color and style you want with a shoe. The best thing we can do as consumers is not get distracted by the flashing lights and only buy and support the brands that are sensical to us all.

People may not have bought Nike basketball shoes, but they may very well have bought something else of Nike because of the cool slogan they had. This extension in their audience is just one of the many ways Nike is still prevalent today.