Aquaman 2 – bigger than the original?

Jason Momoa has recently teased to fans and reporters alike that the Aquaman sequel will be much bigger than the original film.

Momoa is a 40-year-old American actor best known for his performances in Aquaman and the television series Game of Thrones. While he is best known for these series to date, he also has a brand new show debuting called SEE. This show is an Apple original and is set in a post-apocalyptic era. The trailer shows that the humans in this post-apocalyptic world do not have vision. Though, everything changes when, years later, children are born that have the ability of sight. This show appears to have Game of Thrones vibes, but it’s new and exciting, allowing for much more screen time for Momoa. While this new show is captivating and essential to describing Momoa’s success as an actor, it is the Aquaman sequel that everyone is talking about.

When talking with reporter Lauren Zima at the premiere of Momoa’s new show SEE, as previously mentioned above, it was also discussed that Momoa is busy in the works with the second Aquaman production. While talking with Zima, Momoa explained, “There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels,” Momoa said. “There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger!” In addition, Momoa explained that he took his ideas about the sequel to Warner Bros. He continued to explain how Warner Bros really likes his ideas, and that we may see his own ideas shine through in this film.

Aquaman and Momoa fans across the nation are excited for this sequel and are looking forward to a trailer or teaser trailer to confirm the many stipulations around the film. So, that said, if you love Aquaman and enjoyed the first film as much as I did, get ready for something bigger and much more exciting and adventure filled!