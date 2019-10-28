Disney streamlines viewing with new service

Disney+ is an upcoming streaming service that is owned by The Walt Disney Company. Additionally, the parent companies to Disney+ are Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International Division of The Walt DisneyCompany. Disney + headquarters are located in Los Angeles, Calif.

This video subscription service will include all movies from Walt Disney that are family friendly and fitting for audiences up to PG-13. This will include Classic Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and even National Geographic. Disney+ will allow for up to seven profiles on one account and will also allow four simultaneous streams. These allow for more people to be able to watch at the same time and allow for customer profiles to be more personalized. Disney+ will also differ from competitors like Netflix, in that when new shows come out, they will release by weekly episode, rather than by season.

There is now less than a month until the launch of Disney+, which is set for Nov. 12 of this year. As the days draw closer, Disney+ continues to draw attention to its upcoming service. According to CNET, the newest deal is that Verizon customers with unlimited data will be given a free year of Disney+. If it wasn’t already clear that Disney is serious about its new service, these deals and incentives say it all.

In addition to more incentives and deals for Disney +, there is something else that will begin to change over the next month, and most definitely by the end of the year. This big change is that Disney shows and content will slowly but surely disappear from other streaming services like Netflix. Netflix was the first streaming service where users could see Disney content, but unfortunately if this continued, it would eliminate a reason for Disney to have a streaming service of its own.

When looking at Disney + compared to competitors such as Netflix and HBO, Disney+ makes a very strong case for itself on price alone. Disney+ will cost only $7 a month, or if you prepay for an entire year, $70, which ends up being $5.83 a month. The price for the Disney + bundle will be $12.99 a month. To compare, Netflix, for a standard one-device plan, costs $8.99 a month, and the standard Netflix plan is $12.99 a month. The Disney+ Bundle and standard Netflix plan both end up costing the same amount of money, but with the Disney+ Bundle, you are getting much more.

So, if you are a fan of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar or even National Geographic, then Disney+ may be right for you. Or, if you’re anything like me, it may be right for your other family members, too; and you can take advantage of the seven-profile allowance on this new and exciting subscription service.